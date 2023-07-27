Bullish Telefónica increases its revenue growth target

If there’s one thing the top team at Telefónica isn’t short of, it’s confidence. The operator “is in an advantageous position to capture all the growth opportunities of the digital era,” noted chairman and CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete as part of the telco’s second-quarter earnings presentation. “Telefónica is not content to simply adapt to the future but has decided to shape it with a radical evolution. The new times catch us well prepared to anticipate, respond and complete the challenging journey we undertook almost a hundred years ago. Our time has come. It is Telefónica’s time. We are ready for the future”.

That’s as may be, but what about the present? Well, stable might be one way to describe it. While Telefónica’s second-quarter revenues grew by just 0.9% year on year to €10.13bn, its first-half revenues grew by 3.7% to €20.18bn and the operator has now revised its full year revenues growth target from 2% to 4%. Its underlying operating income didn’t keep pace with sales, increasing by 1.3% in the first half of the year to €6.3bn but, again, the operator is now forecasting full year growth of 3%, at the high end of its previous forecast.

Those numbers, while not shabby, don’t look like they would give any company the cojones to say that it’s “time has come,” but Telefónica, which has operations in multiple markets across Europe and Latin America, believes it’s on the cusp of exiting a period of major investment and entering an era of digital services during which it can capitalise on those investments. Álvarez-Pallete plans to spell things out more clearly on 8 November when he will unveil Telefónica’s 2023-26 plan built around “a model of operational excellence based on three pillars: Growth, profitability and sustainability.”

But the second-quarter report provided some insight into the CEO’s thinking.

Telefónica, which has 383.6 million customers across all its markets, has been pumping billions of euros into its fibre access and radio access networks for years to broaden its FTTP (fibre-to-the-premises) and 5G coverage, but the operator’s “investment peak” is now behind it and is set to come in at a capex-to-sales ratio of 14% this year, down from 14.8% in 2022 and 15% in 2021.