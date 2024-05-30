Bring on the unified digital support system

The results showed a lack of consensus about the best way forward.

For instance, only 25% of our survey respondents thought optimising the systems for cloud hosting was important, but at the same time 30% favoured the replacement of all legacy OSS and BSS silos with next-generation digital support systems, while 28% thought next-gen solutions should operate “alongside” the legacy OSS/BSS applications.

The last two requirements aren’t necessarily contradictory – a transition to cloud-native software implies that at least some ‘legacy’ systems would have to operate in parallel for a period, after all. But they do indicate a tension around opposing concerns: On the one hand recognising the practicalities of the transition, on the other, understanding that the advantages of an effective and unified DSS may be compromised if legacy OSS/BSS functions are retained as part of the mix.

Cloudy thinking

The biggest issue, judging by the summit Q&A session, was that while there appeared to be a good level of acceptance that the DSS should be cloud native – for the flexibility, application interworking, partner integration etc – opinions were divided over the optimum telco cloud partner strategy. What circumstances favoured either private cloud, hybrid cloud, multicloud or public cloud?

“I would say that multicloud is very much the order of the day,” noted TM Forum EVP for member products and services, Andy Tiller. “All the bigger operators are working with all the hyperscalers, not so much to hedge their bets as to take advantage of the different capabilities that each of those partners provides,” he said.

But while the major operators appear to be interested in staying loose and diversifying their partnerships to optimise their workloads, extract savings and increase their capabilities, the traditional OSS/BSS integration pendulum may be swinging back in the opposite direction for many players in the Tier 2, 3 and MVNO end of the vendor market, according to Amir Mehmood, director of solution engineering at Optiva.

He claimed he’d detected a marked trend for OSS and BSS vendors to focus on pre-integrated solutions – where the applications, such as billing, inventory or field force automation etc, are sold and supported as an integrated suite – “often from a single vendor and hosted on the one cloud,” he stated.

Even so, most operators, especially the Tier 1s, “aren’t on a mission to integrate all their OSS/BSS,” claimed TM Forum’s Tiller, who said that while there had been a lot of workload offloading to the cloud, these arrangements were generally not exclusive.

Tiller pointed out that the OSS/BSS pendulum has spent at least 20 years swinging back and forth between “pre-integrated” and “best-of-breed” approaches. Having the flexibility to swap pieces out one at a time is clearly very attractive, so what the industry really needs, he said, was “easily integrated best of breed” (EI-BoB?). Fixing on cloud native as a preferred environment would arguably make for easier software integration (and disintegration), no matter which cloud ‘type’ was chosen.

So how might this work?

The TM Forum’s original mission was to provide a framework for telcos to describe (in tortuous detail) their business processes and a ‘taxonomy’ (a standard set of names) for those processes.

For the most part, the TM Forum approach wasn’t to collectively micromanage the exact nature of each process but to foster a common language and understanding of what was being developed by each member ‘under the hood’.

A telco’s (or OSS vendor’s) process map might then form the basis for internal training, strategy discussions and technical engagement with suppliers, partners and customers. From there, the forum went on to help telcos map their process steps into their OSS/BSS applications leading eventually to it developing a ‘composable digital architecture’ (CDA). This, claims Tiller, might help create a composable software ecosystem for next-gen OSS/BSS. “Easily interworked best of breed”, perhaps?

But which cloud type?

Cloud partnering for telcos is not just about the specific benefits on offer by a cloud partner but about getting access to cloud skills, best available via the hyperscalers and the effective use of AI. Tiller pointed out that while the hyperscalers can channel the software development effort on their own platforms using a relatively coherent set of tools and frameworks, telco infrastructure has tended to diverge.

“Therefore, in TM Forum we’re very keen to encourage the industry to ‘go cloud native together’, rather than everybody doing their own flavour,” he said, pointing out that the hyperscalers “had tens of thousands of developers all working to the same standards and approaches, while in telecom all the systems had been built by many different parties. So if everyone goes about their cloud migration in their own way, it will lead to a lot of customisation and a large future legacy to maintain.”

That might suggest that the public cloud (or clouds) was the overwhelmingly obvious choice for telcos looking for a strategy for their next-gen digital systems hosting rather than them all doing their usual thing of forging incompatible environments.

However, Lingli Deng, research director at China Mobile, maintained that going cloud native does not necessarily mean “that we have to move to a public cloud deployment pattern.”

She said telcos needed to choose between public, private and hybrid deployment patterns according to their requirements, especially when taking into account things like national data regulations.

Where did the summit leave us?

Once again, a TTV summit highlighted the importance of scale in telecom, or at least the need to hitch a ride with a partner or alliance that has it. On that basis ’public cloud native’ was odds-on favourite to lead the charge.

One thing might be clear: The idea that the AI-driven, automated, next-generation system should continue to be viewed as a ‘support’ system for humans will become totally outmoded.

One way or another, the DSS will be merged with the network core and assisted to some degree by AI. When that’s achieved, we’ll see a complete inversion of the old support system concept, with switching, transmission and billing being the systems that support the DSS, not the other way around.

- Ian Scales, Managing Editor, TelecomTV