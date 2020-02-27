New Surface Duo leaks spark memories of Microsoft's ham-fisted phone strategy

New videos have leaked that give a glimpse into how Microsoft's forthcoming Surface Duo, a dual-screen phone that claims not to be a phone, but definitely is a phone, will function.

Sadly, they also offer up a timely reminder of just how badly Microsoft has gone about tackling the mobile device market.

We'll come to that later. In the meantime, prolific leaker WalkingCat this week tweeted a video tantalisingly-titled 'Peek', which shows that when the portrait-flip-phone is opened slightly, users can glance – or peek, if you will – at the time and various notifications.

A second video shows how peek mode lets you see who is calling, after which you can decide whether to fully open the phone and take the call.

Nifty features, but in terms of appearance, Surface Duo, with its dual-screen rather than folding-screen set-up, looks like a device from two years ago. It makes sense in a way, because it has been more than two years since Microsoft pulled the plug on its mobile devices business.

Granted Surface Duo is being developed by the Surface team, which has been beavering away at products irrespective of Microsoft's presence or otherwise in the mobile phone market. But the Surface department's recent pedigree is tablets and laptops. Not smartphones.

Microsoft claims that Surface Duo is a communications device, not a phone. Whatever that means. It runs on Android; Android is first and foremost a smartphone platform; and Surface Duo can be used for phone calls. But it's not a phone, apparently.

Regardless of what it claims to be, there's no getting away from it: when you compare these latest videos to what has been unveiled lately by Samsung, Huawei and even Motorola, Microsoft's hardware design looks two years off the pace. It's no surprise. It could hardly be expected to out-innovate rivals that have been continually refreshing and upgrading their smartphone portfolios in its absence.