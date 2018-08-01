Is Apple in danger of being pipped at the $1 trillion post?

In terms of the $1 trillion ‘target’, while Apple may be tripped on the last turn by Chinese smartphone companies it may actually be beaten to the finish line by its domestic rivals: Google (Alphabet), Amazon and Microsoft are all around $100 billion or so below Apple in the $800 billion zone.

And then there’s the apparent lack of Jobsian innovation and verve on display at Apple since the great man passed on. That’s the trouble with success - you tend to be valued against the certainty that you will achieve more of it, and at the same rate, well into the future. Apple’s current leader, Tim Cook, doesn’t appear to be keeping up the pace and his bland observation that services are going to be where it’s at, is unlikely to make hearts beat faster. Former Apple creative director, Ken Segall, recently told the UK’s Telegraph, that Steve Jobs was obsessed with creating an aura that made people “lust” for his products. It’s a ‘Wow’ factor that Apple is currently missing.

In its analysis of yesterday’s figures IDC’s Ryan Reith, points out that Huawei’s number two position represents the first time since the 2nd quarter of 2010 that Apple has not occupied one of the top two global market share slots.

“For most markets, the ultra-high end ($700+) competition is largely some combination of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, depending on the geography, and this is unlikely to change much in the short term. At the same time, Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo are all slowly pushing their customer base upstream at a price tier slightly lower than the top three,” he claims.

Huawei’s exclusion from the US has forced it to work harder in Asia and Europe to achieve its goals, according to Canalys UK-based Senior Analyst Ben Stanton.

“Further momentum in Huawei’s Honor and Nova sub-brands is likely to sustain its rate of growth. Huawei’s momentum will obviously concern Samsung, but it should also serve as a warning to Apple, which needs to ship volume to support its growing Services division. If Apple and Samsung want to maintain their market positions, they must make their portfolios more competitive,” he claims.