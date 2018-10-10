Google debuts its 'Slate' - a hybrid Chromebook/Detachable/Tablet/Android thingie (with a pen)

Yesterday Google launched an actual new product, roping together many of its existing products. Android phones we know are the world's most successful smarties. However Android tablets were generally regarded as not up to it and they didn't sell by the bucketload. Chromebooks, on the other hand, appear to be doing well: users like the interface, the platform is curated by Google itself (it updates the OS on a constant basis) and the Chromebook is said to be the only computer that actually gets faster as it gets older (perhaps). So from a Google product line-up perspective the Slate makes sense. It covers all the bases, disposes of the Android tablet, and its starting price of $599 doesn't seem too high.

Has it invented a newish 'form factor'. Perhaps. In the boring world of black slab phones it at least sets out to do something new. Chromebooks (some of them) now also support Android but I see no mention of Andoid apps in the Slate story below. Perhaps later. Or perhaps with Slate v.2.

The product will be available in North America and the UK towards the end of the year.