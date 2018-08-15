The tablet market is breaking - down 10 per cent in a year

A new report from IDC shows that the tablet market in Western Europe fell by 10.1 per cent between summer last year and summer this. During Q2 6.3 million tablet devices were shipped. The decline is down to a tricky combination of market saturation, excessive inventory, the increasing amount of time cash-strapped consumers are taking before retiring one ageing tablet and buying a new one and a marked lack of eye-catching innovation being included in new, and expensive, tablet models.

It is increasingly evident that the tablet market is now dominated by, and divided between, two manufacturers, Apple and Huawei. Given that reality, there is a something of a trend is towards a focus higher-priced 'premium' tablets that is affecting the consumer uptake of new device models. A lot of people are finding prices are too rich for their pockets and are either delaying the purchase of new models or gravitating to cheaper alternatives. That includes less expensive 'detachables' and even PCs.

Huawei has been quick to act and is also concentrating on the low mid-range sector where it is enjoying considerable success.

Canny as ever though, Apple has repeated the strategy it successfully first applied in 2017 when it cut the price of the iPad. That led to a surge of replacement purchases as consumers dispensed with old models and kept Apple at the top of the Western European league of tablet shippers. Trying the same strategy twice seems to have worked for this year too but it's a ploy that cannot be repeated year-after year after year.

The market for new tablets is finite and consumers will not buy a new device every year, preferring instead to keep them for three years or longer before buying a replacement and for Apple the law of diminishing returns will soon set in. However, for now this is now and Apple has carved out a 30.7 per cent tablet market share in Western Europe.

Samsung currently sits at Number Two in the rankings with a 22.3 per cent market share. However that is down by 14.2 per cent year-on-year primarily because of too much inventory and considerable consumer indifference to premium Android tablets.

Snapping at Samsung's heels is Huawei of China and it seems it is only a matter of time before it overtakes the Korean company to take second place in the tablet league. Currently, Huawei's tablet market share in Western Europe is 9.3 per cent, less than half of that of Samsung, but Samsung's star is falling while Huawei's is very much in the ascendancy and the company has increased its tablet sales by a remarkable 110.3 per cent year-on-year.

Huawei has a long-term strategic plan for market penetration in Western Europe that is proving highly successful and it is focusing on the sale Android OS based devices to the the low mid-range tablet sector that is being abandoned by many other manufacturers, The result of that strategy is evident.

Fourth-placed Lenovo has 7.6 per cent share and is looking more and more like a struggling also-ran. Lenovo's market share fell by 23.4 per cent between July 2017 and July 2018. Most of the reason for this is because Lenovo too focuses mainly on lower-priced tablets and this emphasis made it particularly vulnerable to intense competition from Huawei.

Fifth placed Amazon has a 4.4 per cent market share and it declined by 8.6 per cent year-on-year.

