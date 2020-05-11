What’s up with… Equinix, Airtel, Microsoft, Amdocs
- Equinix raising $1.25 billion to help fund M&A
- India’s Airtel is building a new telco cloud platform with IBM and Red Hat
- Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in Italy
- Amdocs reports record quarterly sales
Here’s what raised our news eyebrow this Monday…
- Equinix has started the sale of $1.25 billion worth of shares in an effort to raise funds that can help with an acquisition: The company says it is in “advanced discussions with a seller to acquire selected data center sites and their operations.” See this announcement for more details. The data centre company last week announced a 6% year-on-year increase in first quarter revenues to $1.45 billion.
- India’s Bharti Airtel says it has chosen IBM and Red Hat to help it build a “new telco cloud” that will be designed to enable new 5G and edge computing services. Check out this press release for more details.
- Microsoft has announced a $1.5 billion investment plan designed to accelerate digital transformation in Italy, a move that includes forming its first cloud data center region in the country. See this announcement for more details.
- Amdocs has reported record quarterly sales of $1.05 billion for the three months that ended March 31. Its net profit came in at $127 million. The vendor also says it is developing proofs of concept for AI-driven business opportunities in specific verticals and has expanded its collaboration with Liberty Global, as well as highlighting other customer engagements with Airtel Africa and Globe.
- Intel is among the companies talking to the US administration about increasing domestic chip manufacturing in the US, according to this AP report.
- Polkomtel has launched Poland’s first 5G service using 2.6 GHz TDD spectrum in seven cities. See this press release for more details.
