Orange didn't get the memo about selling data centres

Orange is somewhat going against the grain by actively building new data centres.

Only last week, Telefonica agreed the €550 million sale of 11 of its data centres in several markets to infrastructure fund manager Asterion Industrial Partners. The deal covers sites in Spain, the US and five LatAm countries, and accounts for just less than half of Telefonica's data centre footprint.

US operators have been hard at it too, with AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink and Windstream all offloading some or all of their data centre operations.

Synergy Research Group's chief analyst and research director John Dinsdale told TelecomTV earlier this week that a lot of telcos that moved into the data centre market have since concluded they don't have the nouse or funds needed to compete with the likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft, and so they are pulling out again.

So why is Orange not doing the same? According to Les Echos, the company will use its data centres in France to store internal company data, and customer data – which includes private customers and customers of Orange Business Services.

"It is an issue of sovereignty – for the company, for France and for Europe. It's a security issue," Richard said in the report.

It sounds then like Orange has cast itself as a trusted custodian of data, which is likely to go down well with the sort of clients that want to use the cloud but handle the sort of sensitive data that isn't allowed to cross borders. Whether this will sustain Orange's data centre operations indefinitely remains to be seen.