More telco data centre sales on the cards

Telefonica last week became the latest international telecoms operator to monetise its data centre assets but it is unlikely to be the last. With M&A activity hotting up in the sector as telcos increasingly realise they don't have the skills to compete effectively in the data centre and cloud infrastructure markets, there could be many more similar announcements to come.

After months of media speculation, Telefonica announced this week that it will sell 11 data centres across various markets to European infrastructure fund manager Asterion Industrial Partners for €550 million. The deal represents just under half of Telefonica's portfolio of 23 data centres and includes facilities in Spain, the US and five Latin American markets. It also includes a housing services agreement that enables Telefonica to continue to provide the services it offers through those data centres and retain its direct customer relationships.

Telefonica noted that that deal forms part of its asset management policy and "complements the objective of organic debt reduction and strengthening the balance sheet in a growing cash flow scenario."

Given how vocal Telefonica has been in recent years about its plans to reduce debt – its net debt was a shade higher than €40 billion at the end of Q1 – it is tempting to assume that this is simply a case of the telco seizing an opportunity to make some money; before taxes and so forth, the sale will net it €260 million. But there's more to it than that.

"Telefonica is joining an illustrious list of telcos that thought they could succeed in the data centre and cloud infrastructure markets but found it much too big of a challenge," John Dinsdale, chief analyst and research director at Synergy Research Group, told TelecomTV. "Around the world many telcos are drifting into positions of just providing on-ramps to cloud service providers and connectivity between data centres."

Essentially, Dinsdale explained, around eight years ago telcos made moves into the data centres space, assuming that to operate there would be similar to running a mobile or networking business. However, they soon discovered they couldn't compete with the likes of global giants like Amazon, Google and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure market, nor did they get to grips with the different type of business model necessitated by the data centre infrastructure space; the requirements of their core businesses meant the data centre side never got the investment or focus it needed.