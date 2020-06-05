Confidence in IT spending is declining despite economic lockdown easing - report

Business confidence in IT spending took a tumble in the last week of May, according to IDC’s Covd-19 Tech Index which charts how optimistic or otherwise the IT buyers in US, Europe and bits of Asia are feeling at any given moment (see chart above).

IDC points out that the confidence dip actually occurred as much of the world was “tentatively preparing” for an economic recovery phase as lockdown restrictions were lifted. This would seem to imply that most buyers expect business - and therefore spending - conditions to actually worsen rather than improve due to either only a partial return to work, second waves of the disease setting everything back, or recession starting to kick in (or maybe all three).

It reports that confidence levels are generally weak, especially in the US which, it says, have consistently trended down since the crisis began.

“ US firms are a little more confident about the overall economy than two weeks ago, but conversely less confident about their own IT budgets for the year as a whole. Significant spending declines are predicted for traditional technologies including PCs, peripherals, software applications, and project-oriented IT services,” IDC says.

Survey results also deteriorated in Europe, especially in France, Italy, and Russia, says the research firm.

What the chart implies

IDC’s COVID-19 Tech Index uses a scale of 1000 to provide a directional indicator of changes in the outlook for IT spending and is updated every two weeks. The index is based partly on a global survey of enterprise IT buyers, and partly on a composite of market indicators which are calibrated with country-level analyst inputs relating to medical infection rates, social distancing, travel restrictions, public life, and government stimulus. A score above 1000 indicates that IT spending is expected to increase, while a score below 1000 points towards a likely decline.