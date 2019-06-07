Will the trend to ‘multi-cloud’ mitigate the infrastructure dominance problem?

The cloud services market is looking more balanced as Microsoft’s total take (infrastructure and services) gets ahead of Amazon’s total after years of AWS dominance, according to IHS Markit which has been running the numbers.

It claims that Microsoft now takes top spot for total cloud services revenue, while AWS remains leader for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). At the same time ‘Multi-clouds’ continue to form it says.

But while the spotlight, as usual, is on the front-runners, especially the biggish three or four (AWS, Microsoft, IBM and Google) there are still many healthy ‘others’ across the two broad categories of revenue associated with ‘cloud’ - being Cloud applications and Cloud infrastructure.

The ‘others’ actually dwarf the totals notched up by any of the top five, which implies to me that the cloud market in its broadest sense, is not as highly concentrated as we are often lead to believe, especially considering the well-understood positive effects of scale in terms of cost reduction and global reach which tends to see the big grow bigger and the small get squeezed out.

Whatever happens with Amazon’s retail business in terms of antitrust actions (which appear to be looming in the US) it’s difficult to see why Amazon’s cloud business deserves scrutiny judging by these figures, especially as it’s now been surpassed, overall, by Microsoft.