What’s up with… AWS, RJio, Amdocs
- Amazon Web Services has broken the $10 billion-per-quarter sales mark
- India’s Reliance Jio gets biger and broader
- Amdocs has a tool box for CBRS-based private networks
Our Friday news feelers locked onto the following snippets of goodness…
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) grew its first quarter revenues by about 33% year-on-year to $10.22 billion during the first quarter of 2020, marking the first time it has broken through the $10 billion sale-per-quarter barrier, according to the latest financial report from its parent company.
- The results come as Synergy Research Group reports that spend on cloud infrastructure services during the first three months of this year grew by 37% year-on-year to reach $29 billion, in line with expectations. AWS is the clear market leader, with a 32% market share, ahead of Microsoft with 18%. The research team at Canalys came to pretty much the same conclusion.
- Disruptive Indian operator Reliance Jio (RJio) added 17.5 million net 4G customers during the first three months of 2020 to take its total to 387.5 million. The operator launched its services in September 2016, so it has built that customer base in less than four years. And now its parent operating outfit, Jio Platforms, is planning to launch a nationwide multimedia conferencing and collaboration platform called JioMeet.
- Amdocs has unveiled a suite of tools designed to help with the launch and management of CBRS-based private 4G and 5G networks. For more details, see this announcement.
- Global mobile communications services revenues for 2020 are now forecast to be $51 billion lower than previously expected because of the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns, according to the crystal ball gazers at research house Omdia. They now expect the total to come in at $749.7 billion: Check out this press release for more details, including a regional breakdown of the expected impact.
- Telstra has upgraded its 5G network to full standalone mode, underpinned by a cloud native core, the operator and key vendor partner Ericsson have announced.
- Infoblox has teamed up with Ciena to offer integrated performance management functions for the telecom systems giant’s universal CPE (uCPE) boxes. Infoblox’s DDI solution – a combination of DNS (Domain Name System), DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and IPAM (IP Address Management) capabilities – will, the partners say, help optimize the performance of virtualized functions in NFV deployments. For more details, see this announcement.
- The market for unified communications and collaboration services and technology was healthy in 2019, growing by almost 18% year-on-year to be worth $38.8 billion, according to IDC. Imagine what the stats are gonna be for 2020!!
- Apple still managed to make a lot of money during the first three months of this year, in case you were wondering...
- And finally… fantastic news from London’s Soho quarter – the Algerian Coffee Stores will soon start shipping its high-quality beans and ready-ground products again, having had to adjust its working environment to enable safe conditions for its staff. The team at TelecomTV could not be happier for our favourite retail outlet. Espresso martinis all round!!
- The staff, TelecomTV
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.