Swisscom latest player to erode trust in cloud

Following the news that Google employees eavesdrop on unwitting Google Home users, Swiss incumbent Swisscom has also taken a turn at making customers feel wary of using cloud services.

The telco late last week revealed that a small proportion of its myCloud cloud storage users have permanently lost some of their data. The incident actually took place in November 2018, and Swisscom explained that since then it has been working to recover the lost data.

"As soon as it became apparent that it would not be possible to restore all the files, we immediately began to inform all affected customers," the company said.

Swisscom is not the first cloud storage provider to accidentally lose peoples' data. For example, a quick Google will turn up various old horror stories from Dropbox users either encountering a bug or experiencing a crash that has led to file loss.

In the Swisscom case, 'only' a few hundred of its 400,000 myCloud users are affected, and even then, they have lost less than a twentieth of their stored data. However, it is the timing of the disclosure – when Internet players are under the spotlight, and consumers are becoming more savvy than ever about issues like privacy, and how their data is treated – that is particularly unfortunate.

"We are aware that this has caused great inconvenience for our customers. We have taken all possible measures to ensure that such an incident does not occur again in the future," Swisscom said. "Swisscom very much regrets this incident."