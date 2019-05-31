Oops! Cloud migration a disappointment for two thirds of enterprises

Accenture calculates that two thirds of large enterprises are not realizing the full benefits of their cloud migration journeys and they identify security and the complexity of business and operational change as barriers, according an Accenture report based on a survey of 200 senior IT professionals from large businesses worldwide,

The resulting report, “Perspectives on Cloud Outcomes: Expectation vs. Reality” , suggests that the cloud migration journey is more complex than anticipated for innovation and efficiency.

Accenture claims that while the vast majority of companies cite achieving some level of their desired cloud outcomes — overall satisfaction levels exceed 90% on average — only about one-third of companies, on average, reported they have fully achieved their expected outcomes across the four categories of cost (34%), speed (36%), business enablement (35%) and service levels (34%).

“Like most new technologies, capturing the intended benefits of cloud takes time; there is a learning curve influenced by many variables and barriers. Taking your cloud program to the next level isn’t something anyone can do overnight ­­­­— clients need to approach it strategically with a trusted partner to access deep expertise, show measurable business value and expedite digital transformation,” said Kishore Durg, senior managing director of Accenture Cloud for Technology Services. “Also, if IT departments fail to showcase direct business outcomes from their cloud journeys, they risk becoming less relevant and losing out to emerging business functions, like the office of the chief data officer, that are better able to use cloud technologies to enable rapid innovation.”