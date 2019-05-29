Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft take aim at CEE cloud market

Deutsche Telekom has extended its strategic partnership with Microsoft in an effort to tap into the Central and Eastern European cloud market, as the industry continues to grapple with how to go about getting a slice of the action.

Under the agreement, the German incumbent will resell Microsoft's various cloud offerings – Azure, Dynamics 365, and Office 365 – to SMBs and larger enterprises. On top of all that, it will provide what it calls cloud acceleration services, which are designed get clients up and running in the cloud quickly and efficiently. In fact, Deutsche Telekom reckons it can enable cloud adoption within minutes, saving customers 30-50 percent on their IT operations costs.

A good example of strategic partnering this, because it gives both companies a route into the CEE cloud market, with neither one having to stray too far out of their respective comfort zones. Deutsche Telekom is present throughout the region when it comes to sales force, local access networks and integration services, but it can rely on Microsoft to provide the applications and the cloud infrastructure.

Indeed, two new Microsoft data centres in Germany – one in Berlin, the other in Frankfurt – are due to come online later this year, serving European customers. It also plans to build new sites in Sweden, Norway and Switzerland. These will add to its European cloud footprint, which also includes facilities in Austria, France, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK.

With a big regional player like Deutsche Telekom at its elbow, Microsoft stands a better chance at competing with Amazon and flogging Office 365 subscriptions.