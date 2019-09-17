Customers will be able to run VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

﻿DSPs need to keep a close eye on what’s happening in cloud. Not only are they expected to migrate their network technology - in one way or another - into or onto clouds, but their biggest customers (and eventually all their customers) are doing the same with their IT. That’s going to have a huge impact on the network and how DSPs shape their technology and business models.

So what’s happening?

Hybrid cloud

It might sound like a transition phase (much like hybrid cars) with enterprises in the process of skipping from one cloud ‘type’ to the next (say from private to public cloud) and deciding it prudent to run both for an intermediate period.

Certainly there’s an element of that. But unlike hybrid vehicles, hybrid and multi-cloud may be a permanent state - as much as anything in this business is permanent.

Private and public cloud hybrids are very common, but increasingly companies are also looking to have a hybrid environment as a permanent facit of their IT architecture - by running applications across two or more different clouds they are able to hedge their bets software and infrastructure-wise, increase their apparent IT resilience (should one cloud suffer persistent problems it’s possible to increase reliance on another) and pick horses for courses on both cost and application performance grounds.

The word ‘hybrid’ may be buzzing, but don’t mark it down as just another ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ enthusiasm.

IBM, for instance, has famously bought Cloud specialist Red Hat and is loudly proclaiming the advantages of the hybrid approach for enterprises, as too is Oracle in conjunction with VMware.

Oracle has just announced - from its Oracle Openworld event - that it has expanded its partnership with VMware to offer technical support for Oracle products running on VMware’s virtualized environments.

Under the new arrangement, customers will be able to support their hybrid cloud strategies by running VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and will be able to easily migrate VMware vSphere workloads to Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure. As a part of this partnership, Oracle will also provide technical support for Oracle software running in VMware environments both in customer on-premise data centers and in Oracle-certified cloud environments.

“As more of our customers make the move to cloud, they’re looking for a superior VMware experience. We are excited that Oracle Cloud customers will be able to run VMware workloads in Oracle Cloud and retain VMware administrative access,” said Don Johnson, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This is made possible by Layer 2 networking in the cloud and our bare metal service. Customers will be able to extend existing VMware investments, processes, and tools while benefiting from the security and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

Following this announcement, Oracle becomes a partner in the VMware Cloud Provider Program and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution will be sold by Oracle and its partners. The solution will be based on VMware Cloud Foundation and will deliver a full stack software-defined data center (SDDC) including VMware vSphere, NSX, and vSAN and customers will be able to migrate and modernize applications, seamlessly moving workloads between on-premise environments and Oracle Cloud.

The companies say customers will be able to easily use Oracle services, such as Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Cloud Service and Oracle Database Cloud, which run in the same cloud data centers, on the same networks, with a consistent portal and APIs. Oracle will provide administrative access to the underlying physical servers, enabling a level of control previously only possible on the premises.

Oracle will also provide first line technical support for this solution.

To learn more visit: https://www.oracle.com/cloud/VMware