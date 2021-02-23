Cloud access from edge to everywhere, claims multi-cloud solution provider

Unitas Global claims it’s launched the world’s first purpose-built network to deliver cloud access from edge to everywhere. The service - Unitas Reach - is claimed to be able to connect cloud providers, 900 carrier-neutral data centers, SaaS applications, and edge access networks reaching over 30 million locations to form a multi-service global interconnection fabric.

The way it works is this: corporates contract a fat pipe or pipes from their corporate HQ (or any facility) to the edge of a cloud, Unitas Global takes it from there, arranging appropriate connections via its fabric to applications, data stores, workloads and so on - wherever the corporate connections are required. The pipe is able to carry multiple protocols to the cloud edge and Unitas takes the data on to where it needs to go and returns it when required.

It claims its Connectivity Management Solution is an outcome-based offering that can be applied to optimising the efficiency and cost of the client’s network - no matter where it resides (on public or private infrastructure). It says it takes a multi-phased approach to identifying cost-saving opportunities as a baseline to deliver a network that is fully-managed and cloud-enabled.

Unitas Global claims a presence on six continents from where it can provide redundant and diverse Internet, IP, Ethernet, and Wave access to distributed applications across any cloud, hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud, or private cloud destination. Strategic interconnections with hundreds of other networks and fiber access providers further extends the network access to the edge, including over 900 carrier neutral data centers and 30 million enterprise locations in over 85 countries. On top of that, it layers sophisticated automation, monitoring, and orchestration to the edge to control the interconnect fabric with service creation and scaling abilities as enterprise networking needs change.

The motto seems to be, “all the technology is already in place or available, it only needs intelligent arranging to build effective corporate cloud services on a global basis.”

In many ways this approach is similar to Alkira’s which we covered in October (see - Alkira wins $54 million funding from Koch Industries to develop cloud networks ‘as a service’) in that it uses diverse connectivity services accessible from data centres to provide access on a global basis and provides cloud ‘on-ramps’ at the edge with direct connectivity to and between multi-cloud platforms.

The Unitas Reach fabric has the added benefit of providing multiple redundant paths to cloud-based applications and services.