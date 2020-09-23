Live Q&A Session - Day 2
Sep 23, 2020
- Published at:
- 16:30 (UK) on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020
- Featuring:
-
Host: Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Host: Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV
Ildikó Váncsa, Ecosystem Technical Lead, OpenStack Foundation
Beth Cohen, SDN Product Strategies, Verizon
Swaminathan Venkataraman, Product and Solution Architect, CMS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation
Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River
This session is part of the DSP Leaders Cloud Native Summit, 22-24 September 2020:
Day 1: Tuesday, 22nd September
- 15:00 (UK): Accelerating the Journey to Cloud Native: Time to Operationalise
- 15:30 (UK): Google's Shatzkamer on the dynamics of the telco cloud
- 16:00 (UK): Building on the NFV Investment with Cloud Native
- 16:30 (UK): Live Q&A Session
Day 2: Wednesday, 23rd September
- 15:00 (UK): Accelerating the Journey to Cloud Native: Time to Operationalise
- 15:30 (UK): People and Processes for a Cloud Native Telco
- 16:00 (UK): How to Operationalise Cloud Native Deployments
- 16:30 (UK): Live Q&A Session - This session
Day 3: Thursday, 24th September
- 15:00 (UK): Accelerating the Journey to Cloud Native: Time to Operationalise
- 15:20 (UK): Danielle Royston, Public Cloud Evangelist, Former CEO Optiva
- 15:30 (UK): Cloud Native and the Elusive Telco Cloud
- 16:30 (UK): Live Q&A Session
