Cloud Native Summits

Cloud Native Summits

Live Q&A Session - Day 2

Sep 23, 2020

Published at:
16:30 (UK) on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020
Featuring:
Host: Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Host: Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV
Ildikó Váncsa, Ecosystem Technical Lead, OpenStack Foundation
Beth Cohen, SDN Product Strategies, Verizon
Swaminathan Venkataraman, Product and Solution Architect, CMS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation
Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River

This session is part of the DSP Leaders Cloud Native Summit, 22-24 September 2020:

Day 1: Tuesday, 22nd September

Day 2: Wednesday, 23rd September

Day 3: Thursday, 24th September

View Next Session 

Speakers

Host: Guy Daniels

Director of Content, TelecomTV

Host: Ray Le Maistre

Editorial Director, TelecomTV

Ildikó Váncsa

Ecosystem Technical Lead, OpenStack Foundation

Beth Cohen

SDN Product Strategies, Verizon

Swaminathan Venkataraman

Product and Solution Architect, CMS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Heather Kirksey

VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation

Paul Miller

Chief Technology Officer, Wind River

Email Newsletters

Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.

Subscribe