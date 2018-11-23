The strange case of the misdirected data streams

Earlier this month a paper published by the US Naval War College revealed what it claims was a “Hidden Story of China Telecom's BGP Hijacking." (BGP is the ‘ Border Gateway Protocol’ which handles routing between autonomous systems on the Internet). Basically the paper accused the Chinese government - in league with China Telecom - of manipulating BGP routing in order to intercept internet traffic travelling from one place to another across the US and divert it to China where it could be ‘deep inspected’ and potentially deciphered.

Ars Technica rounds up the evidence that China Telecom misdirected big chunks of Internet traffic through a roundabout path between various providers’ backbones in the US for two and a half years.

However, according to Ars it remains unclear if the highly circuitous paths were intentional hijackings of the Internet’s Border Gateway Protocol or were caused by accidental mishandling.

Ars makes the point that the BGP has fragility issues and it itemises other (non-Chinese) examples of ‘BGP hijacking’ which often formed part of some complex hacking caper with criminals getting away with millions of dollars in the process. The implication is that whatever the motivation behind the China Telecom misdirection, it’s likely that a rethink of the BGP or the way it is used, is required.

China Telecom, of course, vociferously denies any wrongdoing below