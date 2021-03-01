When is 5G expected to play a big role in IoT?

Cellular or mobile IoT has always been hard to pin down. From its earliest days (about ten years ago in its current form), it’s been leading analysts astray and some of the early growth calculations were, with hindsight, a tad on the exuberant side.

Today it’s interesting to note the differences in projections between a vendor, in this case Ericsson, and an analyst firm, Strategy Analytics, when it comes to the crucial growth figures for the various mobile technology generations.

With 5G success incredibly important for the telco business case, it’s not surprising that IoT’s role in providing an important 5G use case has become a front and centre issue. Both organisations have compiled reports on Cellular IoT.