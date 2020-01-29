Building complex indoor/outdoor small cell wireless networks isn’t easy

As an increasing number organisations claim looming ‘indoor/outdoor’ private wireless network requirements in the run-up to 5G, companies sporting new or refreshed business models to help them navigate the private wireless network field are beginning to appear. Expect to see and hear more of them at MWC in Barcelona in about four weeks’ time.

One such enterprise is the newly formed (last year) FreshWave Group, which says it’s assembled abundant expertise to tackle multi-operator access for both tenants and landlords in commercial and other buildings. It also claims an ability to assist operators with densification, RAN sharing and neutral host solutions for dense coverage in urban areas.

To that end, FreshWave has brought UK companies StrattoOpencell, iWireless and Spyder Facilities together in one group to tackle the technical detail.

They say they offer a full range of solutions for clients including both indoor and outdoor small cells.