Australia's NBN Co preps for gigabit copper with G.fast rollout

Australia's state-run wholesaler NBN Co is gearing up for copper-based gigabit broadband by kicking off its G.fast deployment.

The dual-mode Distribution Point Units (DPUs) supplied by Nokia are being installed typically around 40 metres from customer premises. Currently in VDSL2-mode, NBN can remotely activate G.fast, increasing the peak throughput of its fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) network to around 2 Gbps aggregate upstream and downstream speeds.

Under its latest corporate plan, released in August, NBN Co said it aims to connect 1.4 million premises to its FTTC network by 2020. Then-CEO Bill Morrow said at the time he expects the vast majority to be G.fast enabled.

But who really knows, because it has to be said that NBN Co seems to make its strategy up as it goes along, with targets and projections changing frequently as new deployment challenges emerge and new technologies are adopted.

Announced in March, FTTC is the seventh access technology to be added to NBN Co's multi-technology mix (MTM). It joins fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP); fibre-to-the-node (FTTN); fibre-to-the-basement (FTTB); hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC); fixed wireless; and satellite.

With this patchwork of technologies, all with their own idiosyncrasies and useful lifespans, NBN Co plans to deliver a peak downlink speed of 25 Mbps to 100 percent of premises, while 90 percent should get up to 50 Mbps.

In terms of coverage, NBN Co is aiming for 8 million premises by 2020. According to its latest update, the network currently passes 7.5 million premises, so NBN Co is well on its way to reaching its goal. Who knows, maybe it will raise its target? We'll have to wait until its next corporate plan materialises in August 2019.

Full press release below: