New Zealand rolls out a national fibre network without the usual song and dance

While the US, UK and much of Europe wrestles with the best way to build a gigabit/online/digital society (or whatever it happens to be called at any particular time) New Zealand seems to have the problem cracked.

While the US government and public seem utterly convinced of the need to build a fibre access infrastructure, the US has nevertheless spent the last 20 years or so locked in weird religious arguments over how fibre should be deployed and who should control and pay for it. Result? 14 per cent fibre adoption by consumers.

New Zealand’s big neighbour, Australia, is faring even worse fibre-wise. Government attempts to get a National Broadband Network (NBN) off the ground became a huge political hot potato and from its inception the project has been mired in political cat-calling to the point where it became a technological Brexit beyond easy salvage.

Things have improved recently, but fibre to the home has taken a back seat in the project. The upshot is a ghastly 10% fibre adoption rate. Not exactly a new technological dawn despite all the spilt political capital.

But according to IDC’s ConsumerScape 360 Survey (just out) 44% of New Zealand (NZ) consumers now primarily access the internet through a fibre connection - more than double the average world-wide rate of 20% and second only to Japan which squeaks past NZ at 45%.

How so?

Fibre marketing has a lot to do with it. The recent year has seen an 11 per cent adoption increase from last year’s total of 33%, despite the worldwide average of 20% remaining the same.

Only one thing could do that. Rugby.

Traditionally, the national game’s international fixtures could only be followed live (I speak from personal childhood experience) by staying up through the night and listening to the commentary on the radio. But many years later this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan has seen sports-mad New Zealand rush out to order up their fibre connections on the promise of full game streaming.

IDC says that at the same time, New Zealand saw increased adoption of a range of paid digital services in 2019.

“More consumers than the worldwide average are adopting video streaming, audio streaming, and cloud storage services; the first year this has occurred. Fibre users are especially likely to pay for these services, with higher adoption of each.

According to Richard Xu, associate market analyst at IDC, the high adoption suggests that the average New Zealand consumer is placing more value in the quality of their internet connections.

“New Zealand’s leading rates of fibre and paid digital service adoption highlights our nation’s high level of digital fluency. It reinforces the notion that New Zealand consumers are increasingly valuing rich content in their digital lifestyles, preferring fast fibre internet connections to run said content,” says Xu.