Huawei maps out wireless fibre solution for speedy broadband roll-out

[Shanghai, China, January 3, 2019] Huawei released the latest Wireless Fiber Solution (an enhanced WTTx solution). Huawei focused on how to maximize wireless network potential and quickly provide broadband services. This presented a unique opportunity to meet with government ICT organizations, operators, and industry organizations to discuss fixed wireless broadband development and how to accelerate national broadband penetration.

Huawei's Wireless Fiber solution increases home broadband (HBB) rates and improves market penetration.

Rapidly developing LTE technologies, such as wideband 4T4R and massive MIMO, have significantly improved wireless bandwidth, capability, and greatly reduced the cost per GB. LTE has become a viable solution for broadband rate improvement. 5G spectrum release and various new 5G technologies will further improve spectral efficiency, capacity, and reduce the cost per GB to enhance the capability of wireless fiber broadband.

Wireless fiber broadband has become an option to improve broadband rates.

According to the Digital Economy and Society Index Report 2018 in Europe, wired broadband rates in Europe are between 7 Mbit/s and 23 Mbit/s, and the LTE rate has already reached between 20 Mbit/s and 42 Mbit/s. 37% of households in Finland and 23% in Italy use only LTE wireless technologies to access the Internet.

Wireless fiber broadband speeds up broadband popularization in developing countries.

Wireless broadband services have been rolled out in many developing countries, such as the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, to significantly accelerate national broadband development. The growth rate of wireless broadband has surpassed that of fixed broadband. As a result, the broadband penetration rate increased from 12% to 17% in the Philippines, and from 9% to 25% in Sri Lanka.

Over the past five years, 230 operators in 124 countries have deployed WTTx to provide fixed wireless broadband services for 75 million households, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), schools, and hospitals.

Huawei's Wireless Fiber solution creates the following benefits:

Full services Fiber-like experience Fast deployment Flexibility, flexible speed on demand 5G-oriented evolution Full services

With the popularization of HBB services, people have more and more diversified requirements for broadband access, such as telephone access, Internet, and VOD through broadband set top boxes.

As for enterprise broadband private line access services, the headquarters and branch offices of SMEs require VPN-based intranet and mobile office services. These services depend on VoIP, VPN, video surveillance, and other network capabilities.

The Wireless Fiber solution supports a full range of diverse services, including broadband, video, VoIP, and VPN, helping operators deploy a basic, full-service broadband network for both households and enterprises.

Fiber-like experience

The Wireless Fiber solution offers a Gbps-level broadband experience, helping operators provide superior HBB services.

Huawei's innovative massive MIMO and wideband 4T4R full-series base stations work with high-end CPEs (which are stationary) to improve spectral efficiency by three to five fold. Along with the Wireless Fiber solution, Huawei released the industry's first 8-antenna outdoor CPE (B3368), a CPE that can achieve peak rates of up to 1 Gbit/s.

The B3368 combined with Huawei's advanced massive MIMO base stations leverages exclusive performance enhancing technologies to achieve three times higher service provisioning capability than other industry solutions and reduces the cost per line by 60%. This allows operators to maximize the value of their networks and provide broadband access services for more households and enterprises without adding more base stations.

Fast deployment

Fast service provisioning: Traditional wired broadband services require several weeks, or even several months, to deploy, but WTTx services can be on air within a single day. Huawei offers the WTTx Suite commercial solution, the only one of its kind available in the industry, to help operators provide, manage, and remotely activate services. The B2368 is the industry's first full-band 4R CPE with a 360° adaptive omnidirectional high-gain antenna. The B2368 not only provides better signals but can also perform automatic optimization based on network conditions to achieve the best signal quality possible. This optimized CPE features simple installation and can be easily installed by the users themselves, improving service deployment efficiency. With the WTTx Suite and the B2368, WTTx services can be provided within a single day.

Fast user growth: WTTx offers broadband service via wireless connections. No trenches need to be dug, no cables need to be deployed underground, and no approvals need to be obtained from property owners. This helps operators rapidly increase the number of users.

Less expensive O&M and higher investment efficiency: Traditional wired broadband service provisioning requires on site testing and adjustment. Fault diagnose for these services requires dialing tests. Wired connections are prone to aging and physical damage. As a result, a lot of manpower is required to maintain the network, resulting in high O&M costs. However, WTTx provides unfettered wireless access, which helps to reduce overall O&M costs. Operators can take the money saved on O&M and use it to cover their CAPEX to improve ROI, or they can invest the spare man power in accelerating user growth and service provisioning, making their investments more efficient than ever.

Flexibility, flexible speed on demand

There are several user segments requirements. Some of these users are price-sensitive and would rather get more data traffic at a lower cost. Other users are more sensitive to service experience and require high-quality broadband services. During wireless broadband development (since broadband users require high traffic), operators also consider to maintain the experience of mobile customers.

The Wireless Fiber solution leverages wireless fiber broadband technologies, which promote network resource sharing. This solution helps operators provide prepaid and postpaid packages for different consumer segments to meet different user experience requirements. Prepaid packages unlock the enormous potential of broadband services in many developing countries. For example, in countries such as the Philippines, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, once prepaid packages were provided, the growth of WTTx users outpaced that of fixed broadband users.

5G-oriented evolution

As for network investment, operators need to pay attention to sustainable development of network architectures for the arrival of the imminent 5G era. Huawei's Wireless Fiber solution features an advanced architecture that allows operators to evolve from 4T4R/8T8R to massive MIMO based on their needs. The latest hardware platform also supports 5G NR hardware evolution, helping operators invest more efficiently.

For the users, Huawei's exclusive CPE design supports smooth evolution to 5G CPEs with just an ODU replacement, quickly meeting user requirements for higher speeds.

Wang Qingwen, President of Huawei Wireless WTTx Product Line, commented, "Wireless technologies have witnessed remarkable development over the past few decades. Mobile voice services have been popularized around the world. Every household and every individual user can enjoy these services anywhere at any time. Huawei is committed to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. The Wireless Fiber solution will promote the development of the broadband connectivity and meet the requirements of Broadband speed upgrade in developed countries. This solution will also further accelerate the penetration of affordable HBB services in developing countries and bridge the digital divide for more homes."