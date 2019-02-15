Broadband Forum claims milestone moment on the way to fixed/mobile convergence

It’s been apparent for some time that the 5G industry somewhat split on the important matter of fixed and mobile convergence. Originally, on one side were what I now think of as the ‘5G takes all’ camp. These seemed to have the strongest set of voices in the early 5G days and their vision was pretty much that 5G would sweep all before it.

This seemed fairly extreme, even at the time, and was often driven by the idea that a stronger, carrier-driven ‘G’ would enable mobile telcos to reclaim mobile services domination and elbow out the ‘OTTs’ who were ‘eating their lunch’:

Back in the day, if the game was thought to be about displacing OTT services and promoting 5G mobile services instead, then openness and convergence might not be seen as particularly helpful.

As time has jogged on, however, the opposing “openness tendency” within 5G (and to a certain extent with the fixed side) has come more to the fore and that has lead to a big change in sentiment.

The Broadband Forum has just announced a ‘milestone moment’. It says it has developed converged fixed/5G core network proposals in league with 3GPP, the standards organisation for 5G, and it thinks this represents a major step forward for the whole industry.

The proposals made by Broadband Forum, it claims, were created at the request of carriers that participate in both Broadband Forum and 3GPP and were developed after a comprehensive cycle of iterative feedback between the two organizations (see today’s - Broadband Forum delivers recommendations for converged 5G core network to 3GPP).