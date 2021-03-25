What’s up with…. Telenor, 5G & FTTH in Europe,

Telenor is unifying its IoT efforts across the Nordics and internationally, bringing together its Nordic IoT portfolio and the global Telenor Connexion portfolio under the single brand Telenor IoT. “Effective immediately, Telenor IoT will be offered from all Telenor business channels in the Nordics, internationally by Telenor Connexion and through selected partners,” notes the operator in this announcement.

Europe can create 2.4 million new jobs and boost GDP by €113 billion with the right levels of investment in 5G across the region, according to a new report from BCG that was commissioned by ETNO. “Europe must dramatically ramp up its network investment capacity to achieve gigabit speeds across territories and ensure full digital inclusion. BCG estimates €150bn is still needed to achieve a full-5G scenario in Europe, while an additional €150bn is required to finish upgrading fixed infrastructure to gigabit speeds,” according to ETNO. Read more.

Nokia has struck a deal with United Group to deploy fibre access networks and in-home mesh Wi-Fi technology in eight countries across South-East Europe. The fibre networks will enable the operator “to extend new ultra-broadband and 10 Gbit/s services to millions of residential and business customers across the region,” notes the vendor in this announcement.