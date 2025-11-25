What’s up with… Kyivstar & Starlink, Vodacom & Google Cloud, NTT Docomo and Nokia

In today’s industry news roundup: Ukrainian operator Kyivstar has launched direct-to-device services as a result of its partnership with Starlink; pan-African operator Vodacom turns to Google Cloud for data analytics and AI solutions; Japanese operator NTT Docomo is deploying Nokia’s MantaRay SON system for multivendor network management; and much more!

Kyivstar, Veon’s digital operator in Ukraine, has used its partnership with low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Starlink to launch direct to device (D2D) services that enable its 22.5 million mobile customers to stay connected on regular 4G smartphones even when they are beyond the reach of Kyivstar’s terrestrial radio access network. Kyivstar, which announced its intention to launch such services at the start of this year, says it is the first mobile operator in Europe to launch D2D services. The service “will enable Kyivstar subscribers to stay connected in prolonged blackouts, in hard-to-reach areas, in recently de-occupied territories where terrestrial networks are often damaged or under restoration, as well as in rescue and humanitarian missions,” noted Veon. “The service will also support businesses, enabling industries to stay connected and work more efficiently in places where connectivity was previously impossible or difficult. Kyivstar will initially provide SMS capabilities via Starlink Direct to Cell, with plans to extend this to voice and data in 2026,” the operator added. Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar, stated: “In Ukraine, staying connected means staying safe. To ensure this, we have equipped our network with batteries and generators, providing up to 10 hours of continuous coverage when the grid power is not available due extended blackouts. With the introduction of cutting-edge Direct to Cell technology, we are enhancing this resilience significantly, starting with a vital functionality that is critical for our people. We are committed to carrying our partnership with Starlink further, ensuring the resilience of connectivity across Ukraine, the first country in Europe to introduce Starlink Direct to Cell.” The deployment in Ukraine follows Veon’s group framework agreement with Starlink that will see D2D services launched in multiple markets. Beeline Kazakhstan, another Veon group operator, recently struck a commercial agreement to launch Starlink Direct to Cell services in Kazakhstan. Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Veon Group, stated: “Connectivity is an essential humanitarian need and nowhere is it more vital today than in Ukraine. We are honored to have been able to bring this partnership to fruition in a short time, demonstrating Veon’s and Kyivstar’s commitment to Ukraine’s resilience. Today’s launch also lays the foundation for Veon’s future projects that will enable satellite-powered resilient connectivity across our operations.”

In a related development, BICS, the connectivity services arm of Proximus Global, has become the preferred IP exchange (IPX) partner in Europe for Starlink’s direct-to-device (D2D) services. A strategic partnership struck between the companies will see Starlink, SpaceX’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, use BICS’s IPX network to connect the region’s mobile network operators (MNOs) to its infrastructure. Initially the BICS network will act “as a bridge to connect Starlink to MNOs, which enables standard smartphones to connect directly to satellites in remote areas without terrestrial coverage. In the future, it will support the next iteration of network coverage to optimise smartphone performance in non-terrestrial networks,” including the provision of satellite broadband services to smartphones. Mike Nicolls, VP of Engineering at Starlink, stated: “We’re excited to work with Proximus Global to ensure Starlink’s next-generation constellation can leverage harmonised spectrum to provide the most powerful satellite-to-mobile service across Europe to further our mission of ending mobile dead zones and providing connectivity when people need it most. This partnership is a critical step in preparation to not only advance seamless connectivity but also interconnect European operators with enhanced data security.” Ben Vandermeulen, chief revenue officer at Proximus Global, the international services subsidiary of Belgian national telco Proximus,, added: “While satellites are a game-changer for global connectivity, it’s not inherently disruptive to existing players in the industry – there’s room for everyone. With partnerships like this, our IPX acts as a bridge to unlock new opportunities. Satellite providers gain access to broader consumer bases, mobile operators can seamlessly plug coverage gaps, and end-users benefit from more reliable and consistent connectivity. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.” The first European operator to benefit from this partnership is Kyivstar: “Proximus Global and Starlink’s work with Kyivstar demonstrates how critical this service can be, particularly in emergencies when network infrastructure is harmed, even where base stations and fibre lines are destroyed. Satellite connectivity is playing a vital role in bridging these gaps, ensuring uninterrupted communication during a time when connectivity is more crucial than ever,” noted the operator.

Pan-African telco Vodacom Group, which is part of the Vodafone Group, has teamed up with Google Cloud “to accelerate its digital transformation using [the hyperscaler's] advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) product portfolio. The collaboration will enhance Vodacom core solutions and establish a powerful platform for creating new, disruptive products and services specifically tailored for the African market,” the partners announced. Vodacom will “harness the capabilities of Google Cloud's secure, scalable infrastructure to unify its vast data assets – and then apply generative AI models, including Gemini, Veo, and Imagen, across its business. This will result in improved operational efficiencies for Vodacom and also deliver new AI-powered services for African consumers,” they noted. Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub stated: “This collaboration is more than a technology upgrade; it is a deep commitment to Africa's digital revolution. Integrating Google Cloud's data and AI solutions into our business will modernise our infrastructure and fundamentally shift our operational paradigm. This collaboration is essential for us to build and deploy solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of the continent, ensuring the transformative power of AI is accessible to millions of customers and businesses across Africa." Vodacom, which has operations in South Africa, DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania, is one of Africa’s biggest telcos, with more than 223.2 million customers. It boasts almost 94 million users for its mobile financial services and processes mobile money transactions worth $460bn per year. Vodafone Group already has a long established and deep technology services relationship with Google Cloud – see Vodafone turns to Google for massive AI expansion.

Japan’s largest mobile operator NTT Docomo is deploying Nokia’s MantaRay self-organising networks (SON) solution for the management of its multivendor 4G and Open RAN 5G network infrastructure. “This marks the first implementation in Japan of Nokia’s 5G base station combined with Docomo’s operation systems, enabling advanced automation and operational efficiency for 5G operations,” noted the vendor in this announcement. It added that the integration of MantaRay SON into Docomo’s network “allows for seamless automation of planning, provisioning, and verification processes. It also enables closed-loop operations, where configuration changes in 5G systems are detected and executed automatically without human intervention. This innovation enhances the alignment between different operational systems, ensuring timely quality improvements and better network performance.” In the future the MantaRay SON will add further multi-vendor support, MantaRay AutoPilot, and non-real time RAN intelligent controller (RIC) capabilities “to deliver even greater automation and intelligence”. Nokia recently bolstered its RIC capabilities by licencing RIC technology from HPE (Juniper Networks) and taking on a team of associated developers from HPE. Masafumi Masuda, general manager of the radio access design department at NTT Docomo, stated: “Nokia’s highly automated MantaRay SON solution will help us deliver an enhanced customer experience by accelerating our quality improvement cycles. Its open interface capabilities will strengthen our O-RAN 5G commercial network, while its advanced AI features will reduce operational costs and further improve service quality. We are excited to continue this journey with Nokia, a trusted partner that has supported us every step of the way as we move toward more open networks.”

