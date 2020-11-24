Vodafone UK taps portfolio partner for IoT push

She says to date, IoT deployments have largely been the preserve of larger organizations, because of the complexity associated with deploying and running an IoT installation, and that the majority of the early success for Vodafone has been in the automotive sector. “The opportunity for Vodafone is to do what we've done in automotive and help companies in other industries and make it affordable…. and solve [enterprises’] problems.”

And in the UK, that means getting to grips with the specific needs of smaller-sized companies. “The UK market is primarily SMEs… just bringing solutions that are very focused at the high end isn't the right thing for Vodafone… We need to listen to our customers, need to understand their challenges, or what opportunities they have to grow over the next two to three years, listen to them, and then build the solutions in conjunction with them. IoT.nxt is nearly like a factory [that can] build it for you in an affordable manner.”

That’s easy to say, but very hard to do: Operators have been talking about understanding the needs of their business customers for decades but still don’t seem to be any closer to delivering on that aspiration. Sheehan says Vodafone believes it can build on the knowledge and insight it is gaining from working with business customers on how 5G can help them develop their businesses. So the jury’s still out on that one, then…

What Sheehan is clear about, though, is that each company will get a solution that is not just a cookie-cutter package, but one that suits their specific needs. “We’re not bringing standardized solutions to market -- the problems that customers are trying to solve is often what gives them the competitive edge over their competitors, so they might be trying to track or trace something in a particular way, or get analytics from sensors in a particular way that gives them an edge, so bringing a one-size-fits-all to market doesn’t work from an IoT perspective.”

So what is Vodafone expecting from this push? What is the addressable market in the UK for such IoT services?

“The opportunity is in the billions, because the SMEs will grow CAGR of 12% over the next five years. I think the estimated opportunity in spend in total in the UK market is probably just shy of about £3 billion for IoT. The success of IoT.nxt will predict what share Vodafone can get all of that, but the opportunity in the market is huge – data is at the centre of everything, how you track and trace data, how you use it to run your business, that is a massive opportunity.”

So should UK companies just put their trust in Vodafone? Or can they try before they buy? Vodafone says it can run Customer Experience Centre sessions with potential customers to "deep dive challenges and demonstrate how we can deliver an IoT solution to address specific needs. We would then run a small PoC [proof of concept] with agreed success criteria to allow the customer to experience a real world solution as a trial period."

As for the major business opportunity, like all other growing sectors lots of companies want a piece of it. So who does Sheehan see as Vodafone’s main rivals in the UK enterprise IoT market?

She notes there are a lot of rivals, both from the telco sector and non-telco, but believes that most of those are offering ‘point solutions… that they believe answer customer questions…. What we have is slightly different, customizing the service for the verticals and for the customers. This is a managed services that offers hardware, software and services – you don’t have to different places to get the sensors, the professional services, the software. We wrap all of this together and I believe that is unique in the UK market [currently],” says the Vodafone exec.

Now comes the hard part for Sheehan and her team: To persuade UK enterprises that Vodafone not only has the most suitable all-in-one IoT solution that can truly help their business in some way, but also that it really is as affordable as Vodafone claims.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV