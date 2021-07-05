TVs, speakers will continue to dominate Europe's smart home device market: IDC

The market for smart home products in Europe is hotting up, with shipments growing by more than 25% in the first quarter, according to IDC, as consumers upgrade their technology, TVs in particular.

Smart TVs and related tech will account for almost half of all smart home products sold in Europe this year, the analyst firm forecasts (see table below), which is perhaps not surprising given that smart TVs now dominate the shelves at retail outlets. In the first quarter of the year, smart TVs were major growth drivers in the smart home market across both Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe.

Video entertainment products, which include smart TVs and digital media adapters, will record 54.7 million unit shipments this year, accounting for 46.6% of smart home devices, rising to 75.7 million by 2025, according to IDC. Smart TVs represented almost 80% of the video entertainment segment in Q1.