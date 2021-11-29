TIM CEO falls on his sword as Board chews over €10.8 billion bid

Luigi Gubitosi became the second major European telco CEO to quit in recent days when he resigned his post as the lead executive at TIM (Telecom Italia) late last Friday: Only 48 hours earlier, Orange CEO Stéphane Richard stepped down after he was found guilty by a Paris court of “complicity in the misuse of public funds.”

His resignation didn’t come out of the blue: Earlier on Friday it was revealed that Gubitosi, who has been under fire from TIM’s largest stakeholder Vivendi for the operator’s recent financial track record, had offered to step down in an effort to help kickstart the assessment of a €10.8 billion takeover offer made by private equity firm KKR, which he believed was being stalled by certain parties.

Then, very late on Friday, TIM announced that Gubitosi had quit as CEO and General Manager, but remains as a member of the Board.

The General Manager duties have been taken on by Pietro Labriola, currently CEO at TIM Brasil (a role he will retain) but not a Board member, while Chairman Salvatore Rossi has taken on “responsibilities and powers relating to Partnership & Alliances, Institutional Communications, Sustainability Projects & Sponsorship, Public Affairs, as well as responsibility for managing TIM's assets and activities of strategic importance for the national defence and security system.”