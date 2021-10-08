Starry, Tarana shine a light on FWA’s potential

For many traditional network operators, fixed wireless access (FWA) is an alternative way to deliver broadband access services when the deployment of copper, fibre or coax lines is uneconomic and coverage gaps need to be filled. But for others, FWA is the primary broadband connectivity option or a technology still ripe for further development, with Starry, which has just struck a SPAC-enabled merger deal that will raise $452 million, and Tarana Wireless, which is shouting about its international service provider engagements, as respective examples that are generating some interesting headlines.

Starry has been around since 2014, rolling out FWA infrastructure and offering services in key US markets (Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver, and Columbus) with 4.7 million premises covered currently using mmWave licensed spectrum and its 802.11-based proprietary technology stack. It had 48,000 customers as of the end of June this year, having marketed its symmetrical, unlimited broadband service to “large apartments” initially, but now targeting “every building under coverage” according to company documents.

Its offer takes a simple approach to broadband services: For a fixed monthly fee, customers get connected, get their router/CPE and can use all the data they want – for Starry’s 200 Mbit/s service, the monthly tariff is $50.

Its bold plans to cover 25 million premises, have 1.4 million customers and be generating annual revenues of $1.1 billion by 2026 – its spectrum licenses actually allow it to reach 40 million homes across 37 US states (see map below) – have convinced investors that it’s a good long-term bet: Starry has just committed to a merger with SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) FirstMark Horizon Acquisition that will ultimately make it a public listed company on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol STRY. The process, which values Starry at an eyebrow-raising $1.66 billion, will pump $452 million into Starry’s coffers to help fund its expansion plans once the merger transaction is completed (expected in the first quarter of 2022).