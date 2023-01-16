Proximus plan hints at capex crunch for vendors

Further signs that multiple telcos are going to be spending less on their networks starting in 2024 (or even this year) emerged today when Belgium’s national operator Proximus unveiled its new three-year strategy, which it has dubbed bold2025.

The strategy is very much focused on how the operator plans to boost revenues, margins and free cash flow and, as with most operators, the Proximus plan involves not only ways to develop and drive new business opportunities but also ways in which it can reduce its spending. (You can find out more about the bold2025 plan in this extensive announcement.)

One way to cut spending is to invest less in networks and supporting IT systems and, like many operators in Europe, North America and parts of Asia, Proximus is coming to the end of what has been an intensive cycle of investment in fibre access networks and 5G rollout to achieve broad population coverage with high-speed broadband services. The operator noted today that it is on track to reach 50% of all Belgian households with its fibre broadband network (and 95% by 2032) and achieve a full nationwide 5G rollout, both by 2025.

It noted that 2023 will be another year of significant investments but that this year will mark the peak of its fibre and 5G network investments, after which its capex will tail off from 2024 onwards. And as the chart below shows, its capital expenditure looks set to decrease by about 20% between 2023, during which capex is set to be just above €1.3bn, and 2025, when the annual capital spend dips to around €1.05bn. And, as can also be seen from the chart, after 2023 the investment in fibre network infrastructure dips significantly.