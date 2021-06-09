Extra Shot: Open Access

The eleventh edition of Extra Shot focuses on some of the talking points that emerged from the recent DSP Leaders Open Access Summit.

Special guest Ronan Kelly from ADTRAN, as well as the TelecomTV duo of Guy Daniels and Ray Le Maistre plus industry expert Chris Lewis, delve further into some of the key topics discussed throughout the Summit, including the impact of software-defined fixed access infrastructures on operations and service enablement.

And, as ever, coffee chat features strongly…

Featuring special guest:

Ronan Kelly, CTO, EMEA & APAC, ADTRAN

