Extra Shot: Open Access
- Latest Extra Shot programme looks at key themes from the recent DSP Leaders Open Access Summit
- We discuss topics such as the disaggregation and increasing programmability of fixed broadband access networks and the encouraging trends in fibre broadband
- As ever, coffee talk features prominently in the discussions, with ADTRAN’s Ronan Kelly pledging his allegiance to the roasted bean
- Some of the downsides of home working are outlined in explicit detail by analyst Chris Lewis
Episode 11
The eleventh edition of Extra Shot focuses on some of the talking points that emerged from the recent DSP Leaders Open Access Summit.
Special guest Ronan Kelly from ADTRAN, as well as the TelecomTV duo of Guy Daniels and Ray Le Maistre plus industry expert Chris Lewis, delve further into some of the key topics discussed throughout the Summit, including the impact of software-defined fixed access infrastructures on operations and service enablement.
And, as ever, coffee chat features strongly…
Featuring special guest:
- Ronan Kelly, CTO, EMEA & APAC, ADTRAN
