Could a subscription model work for telecoms network investments?
- Business models in telecoms are changing
- Subscriptions models are common in other sectors
- Macquarie believes the model could work for network investments
The subscription model is now applied to many facets of consumer and business life, but could it work in the world of communications networking? The Macquarie Group, which is an investor in infrastructure as well as an international financial services company, thinks it could: It has developed a model that helps technology suppliers get paid on delivery while operators avoid massive upfront capital outlays, shifting their networking costs to their operating expenses in the form of a monthly payment, as Macquarie Associate Director Amy Wettenhall explains.
