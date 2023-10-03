CommScope finally offloads its problem child

More than two years after announcing its Home Networks unit was surplus to requirements, CommScope has finally struck a deal to offload the broadband and video customer premises equipment (CPE) division to Vantiva, the French company formerly known as Technicolor that also has a sizeable CPE business: Both companies hope that the combination of their ailing units will create a single business with the scale and scope to deliver profitable growth.

In return for the Home Networks business, which makes and sells modems, gateways, set-top boxes, smart media devices, and satellite and IPTV content delivery products, CommScope will get a 25% stake in Vantiva, plus up to $100m in performance-related cash payments over the next five years. Right now, a 25% stake isn’t worth too much, as Vantiva’s total current market value is a rather pitiful €65m. If the deal is completed – and the companies believe this is possible before the end of this year – the stake would take the form of a newly issued stock.

In return for a quarter of the company’s shares, Vantiva would add considerable scale and more than 50 new customers to its home networking and video products business.

In the 12 months to the end of June 2023, CommScope’s Home Networks generated revenues of about $1.5bn, while Vantiva’s Connected Home generated revenues of about €2bn – combining the two would create a sizeable, global business serving many of the world’s leading telco and cable broadband network operators.

The problem is that both units are suffering from shrinking sales and margins. In the second quarter of this year, Home Networks reported revenues of $329.6m, down by 22.2% year on year, while its operating loss was $37.8m. For the first six months of 2023, Vantiva’s Connected Home (which generates more than 75% of the company’s revenues) reported revenues of €807m, down by 10%, while its adjusted EBITDA dipped by 19% to €56m.

Both businesses have suffered from supply chain issues and a dip in demand from broadband network operators that had built up inventories of products that they are now using and so have been cutting back on orders this year, so while the broadband and video CPE sectors have been in general decline for a few years, 2023 has been a particularly tough year.

Vantiva’s management is confident that bringing the two businesses together will enable it to find a lot of cost efficiencies and give it the scale needed to turn things around, as this investor slide shows.