What’s up with... Telia, Nokia, ADVA

An industrial 5G showcase and an important lab upgrade by Nokia top today’s collection of news tidbits.

Telia has collaborated with multiple industrial partners to show how 5G connectivity can be used in demanding industrial conditions by demonstrating what it says is the “world’s first remote-controlled High-lift wheel loader using 5G technology.” Telia says the demo, using 3.5GHz spectrum, is part of the research project Remote Timber in which Mid Sweden University is collaborating with Telia, SCA, Volvo CE, Biometria and Skogforsk. Read more.

Nokia has upgraded its 5G testing lab in Guadalajara, Mexico to “support testing across new uses cases.” The lab is “located at a unique geographical position to provide services to both Latin America and North America,” noted Raúl Romero, Head of Nokia LAT North Region. “Additionally, our 5G deployments coming soon in Mexico and Latin America region will be fully supported by our own regional operations and supported as well by the free trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada (USMCA).” Read more.

ADVA has launched a “sustainable supplier program as part of its ongoing commitment to radically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” The move “is a key step towards the company’s production processes becoming completely carbon neutral,” it notes. Launched in cooperation with ADVA’s finance platform partner Traxpay, the program involves ADVA offering financial incentives to suppliers that meet strict criteria for minimizing environmental impact. Read more.