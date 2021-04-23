What’s up with… Skyworks, Telefónica, 5G in Australia

A wireless chip acquisition and the seal of approval for Telefónica’s top dog lead today’s news march.

Wireless networking chip developer Skyworks is acquiring the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs for $2.75 billion in cash. “The acquisition will accelerate Skyworks’ expansion into the industry’s most important growth segments, including electric and hybrid vehicles, industrial and motor control, power supply, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical data communication, data center, automotive, smart home and several other applications,” the company noted in this press release.

Telefónica’s shareholders have given their seal of approval to José María Álvarez-Pallete, who has been re-elected as Chairman and CEO for another four years. See this announcement for further details.

Telstra, Optus and TPG have splashed out on mmWave licenses in Australia: ZDnet has the details, along with some tremendous commentary on the hype that often accompanies 5G announcements.