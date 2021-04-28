What’s up with… Huawei, Eutelsat, MobiledgeX

Huawei’s latest (rather thin) numbers, OneWeb’s latest cash injection and Google Anthos’s latest fan make the cut in today’s news selection.

Huawei is reporting a 16.5% year-on-year dip in first quarter revenues to CNY152.2 billion ($23.5 billion), though it seems like much of that is down to the performance its its Consumer division, which has been hammered by shrinking demand and the sale last year of the Honor mobile device business: The vendor says its carrier network infrastructure business “maintained steady growth,” no doubt driven by ongoing major 5G-related investments by China’s three main operators. Little other detail was provided by the company, but lest we forget it once again reiterated its commitment to 5G, "helping carriers around the world roll out their 5G networks, meeting the demands of consumers and industries alike, while boosting its own delivery efficiency." The Chinese vendor, which has suffered a number of major setbacks as governments, regulators and operators in many markets shut their doors to its innovations and charms, recently outlined a new business strategy that relies much less on international networking components and focuses more on software, computing and the automotive sector. Read more.

French satellite giant Eutelsat is investing $550 million to take a 24% stake in OneWeb, the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network operator that clawed its way out of bankruptcy last year with investments from the UK government and Bharti Global. Eutelsat has a long history in operating geostationary satellites for video broadcasting, data connectivity, providing connectivity to airplanes and ships and more. “In a context where LEO features will enable the extension of the addressable market for satellite operators well beyond their current reach, the complementarity of Eutelsat’s and OneWeb’s resources and assets is expected to optimize both companies' commercial potential thanks to Eutelsat’s strong commercial and institutional relationships, recognized technical expertise and global geostationary fleet, and OneWeb’s ability to address the multiple applications requiring low latency and ubiquity,” noted Eutelsat. Read more.

Edge orchestration specialist MobiledgeX has embraced the public cloud with news that it is now supporting telco edge deployments on Google Anthos. “MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud gives telco operators the ability to exercise direct control of data on their own networks, and the freedom to choose cloud infrastructure from both private and public cloud providers,” says Sunay Tripathi, CTO and EVP of Product and Engineering for MobiledgeX. “Our partnership with Google gives our telco partners even more flexibility with how they manage their network edge infrastructure.” Read more.

Network operator Zayo has announced some new senior management team appointments, including Andrés Irlando, who just spent 15 years at Verizon, as President. Read more.

Virtualized edge functions vendor Benu Networks has ensured that its cloud-native Broadband Network Gateway (cnBNG) works just fine on a Red Hat installation. cnBNG, which provides a disaggregated routing platform with full provider edge and broadband subscriber service capabilities, is included as part of Benu Networks’ Software-Defined Edge (SD-Edge) Platform, a vendor-validated cloud-native network function (CNF) for Red Hat OpenShift. Read more.