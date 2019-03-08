Vodafone to UK Govt: stop us if you dare!

Despite, or perhaps because, of the awful ‘Sword of Huawei’ hanging over Vodafone’s 5G rollout plans, the UK based mobile giant has announced that it’s firing ahead whatever.

It says it will launch 5G in 19 towns and cities across the UK this year, 12 more than previously announced.

Vodafone says it was the first UK company to carry 5G traffic over a commercial mobile network in October 2018 from a location in Salford, Greater Manchester. Now sites in Bristol, Cardiff and Liverpool have been switched on and are streaming live 5G mobile data traffic to and from the Internet, using the latest compatible routers.

It claims its engineers have installed 5G antennas and associated equipment in Birmingham, Glasgow and London ahead of going live. “All our mobile sites are connected to Vodafone RedStream, our nationwide optical fibre network, with connections giving speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second to ensure customers wishing to stream video without buffering can do so even in built up areas at busy times of the day.”

The extra 5G cities are Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton this year. It will also launch 5G in Newbury, the original home of Vodafone and the location of its technology headquarters.