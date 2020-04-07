Vodafone asks Ofcom to scrap 5G auction and hand over spectrum at reserve price

Having reassured customers that its networks can cope with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Vodafone UK has now reportedly asked the government to scrap the next 5G auction and hand over the spectrum at the reserve price. The reason given: to help operators' networks cope with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eh?

Ofcom had planned to sell 200 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz bands this spring, setting a reserve price of just over £1 billion. However, it is unclear whether the auction can take place given most of the country is under lockdown.

According to a Telegraph report over the weekend, Vodafone doesn't want any delays. It has written to culture secretary Oliver Dowden and said the frequencies are needed as soon as possible to ensure mobile networks have sufficient capacity to keep everyone connected.

The operator has also been in touch with its rivals, EE, O2 and Three, and suggested the 5G spectrum be distributed equally between them, enabling them to improve capacity and coverage.

Vodafone pointed out in the report that holding the auction in its current form is "practicably impossible" because it would require people to be in close proximity with one another, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

It also insisted that paying the reserve price would still raise "a significant amount of money" for the government and give operators certainty "in these highly turbulent times."