GSMA assures America that it WILL lead the 'migration' to 5G

The GSMA has published a ‘study’ which sets out to show that the US and Canada will maintain ‘global leadership’ in mobile by racing to be ‘first’ in deploying 5G. As has become usual it ropes in selective numbers and creative dot-joining to make its case, with the result that the ‘study’ might seem more polemic than sober academic reporting.

So yes, North America ‘might’ win a ‘race’ to 5G on some measures, but there’s no hard evidence in this study to prove that it will.

The argument seems to boil down to: the US has a lead in LTE deployment (despite the fact that its aggregate LTE end user pricing is higher and its LTE speeds are lower than in most developed countries) and it will use this position as a springboard to 5G - presumably because non standalone new radio (NR) relies on an existing 4G network.

Does this mean that any network with some New Radio infrastructure attached can fairly be described as 5G?

You could make a case for it. Even though most users will initially have phones unable to take advantage of NR, they will nevertheless benefit since the new NR capacity takes some of the load off the LTE radios, improving LTE performance. So, as the big US networks will all have some New Radio attached, can they safely be classified as 5G? If so, mission accomplished. Race won. Return to barracks.

Does my nit-picking matter?

Yes, it does. In a world swirling with political lying (the telecoms industry included) it’s worth imposing the odd health warning now and again. We’ll pull this study out in 2025 to see how it’s gone. (see Martyn Warwick's piece today on US regulator's broadband statistics: Rubbish in - Rubbish out - Rubbish throughout.)

GSM report below