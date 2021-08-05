UK picks up a gold in the 5G Olympics

To get there RootMetrics has applied a measure it calls ‘Everyday 5G’ (see chart above) which combines results from both 5G-only and “5G mixed mode.” 5G mixed mode is the user experience of “switching between 5G and 4G LTE during the same data activity.” That, it says, is an increasingly common user experience as 5G is introduced into the mix and claims ‘Everyday 5G’ offers the most accurate picture of the daily “5G experience when connected to 5G, at least a portion of the time.”

No doubt there are other ways of totting up throughput and the user experience which paints a different picture, but for the time-being it seems, 5G-influenced mobile speeds in the UK are very fast.

How the UK operators performed

Rootmetrics seems to have managed a pat on the head for all four UK operators - highlighting at least one aspect of each network performance to say something encouraging about.

It says that EE delivered the highest Everyday 5G availability in nearly every city tested, along with impressive Everyday 5G median download speeds in all cities.

The Three network availability and speeds improved in nearly every city, with its mid- and low-band spectrum holdings promising to deliver faster speeds and expanded availability in the future.

Virgin Media O2 clocked the fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in more than half the cities tested, and its availability grows but still remains relatively low.

It says Vodafone recorded the fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in 1H 2021 (in Glasgow), while its Everyday 5G availability shows growth.

US comparisons

It seems there’s no getting away from national competitive comparisons. We had the race to 5G, now we seem to have a race to 5.9G or something similar. RootMetrics explains that in the first half of 2021, “all four major UK operators recorded Everyday 5G median download speeds above 100 Mbit/s in at least six out of 16 cities, with two operators achieving 100 Mbit/s in all 16 cities.

“In the US, meanwhile, equivalent speeds were registered in just two out of 125 cities in the same period. In addition, not one UK operator delivered an Everyday 5G median download speed below 50 Mbit/s in 1H 2021; in the US, on the other hand, all three major carriers clocked speeds below 50 Mbit/s in nearly half of the 125 cities tested.

It appears the race to 5.9G is now ‘on’.

RootMetrics latest 5G report can be dowloaded HERE