Strategies at MWC 2: GSMA’s ‘Mobile Mainifesto for Europe’

AT MWC the GSMA has this week launched its ‘Mobile Industry Manifesto for Europe’. It calls on policymakers in Europe to modernise regulation and create the right conditions for a new era of ‘Intelligent Connectivity’.

If you count moble industry success by the proportion of the population it connects, then Europe is the mobile leader compared with other regions. As a consequence the mobile industry’s contribution to the EU’s GDP is projected to grow from €550 billion annually to €720 billion by 2022, it says.

But the GSMA claims that, supported by the right policies, Europe has the potential to increase 5G take-up to 30 per cent of all connections by 2025.

"Our networks have made Europe stronger enabling citizens and businesses to reap the benefits of digital transformation,” said Afke Schaart, VP & Head of Europe, GSMA. “As we enter an era of Intelligent Connectivity there is much more that connectivity can make possible — for a greener planet, more liveable cities, more efficient industries and more united societies.

But despite Europe’s leadership, the GSMA offers its usual plea for more government and regulatory support. It claims Europe’s policy environment is not sufficiently supportive of network investment.

Delivering 5G connectivity will stretch operators’ financial resources to the limit it says. The challenge is how to meet government’s coverage obligations, even where there is no business justification for it. It has been estimated that the rollout cost for 5G across Europe will be significantly higher than for 4G, at between €300 billion and €500 billion.

The GSMA is calling on national regulators to foster innovation and investment, rather than simply transfer regulation for today’s products to tomorrow’s highly differentiated 5G networks. It is inviting governments to improve the investment environment through lower spectrum fees and siting costs, and reviewing telecoms-specific taxes. Read more...