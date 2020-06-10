Mobile operators fall short in enterprise 5G considerations

Mobile operators have a mountain to climb to dominate the enterprise 5G services market they covet so much, the findings of a survey commissioned by Nokia have revealed.

The giant vendor, one of the leading providers of 5G technology to mobile operators and enterprises globally, commissioned two surveys, both conducted by Parks Associates: One sought feedback from 3,000 consumers (all smartphone owners) across the US, UK and South Korea; the other generated responses from 1,000 enterprise IT decision-makers across the US and UK. (Note: The surveys were conducted prior to Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and therefore do not reflect the heightened awareness of 5G brought about by media coverage of the numbskulls who are setting fire to mobile towers and abusing field engineers…)

The results of the consumer survey are interesting: There appears to be a strong appetite for fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services, but one wonders how much that reflects the lack of competitive services available to many consumers, and/or how poor they perceive their current service to be.

Video-based 5G services also register as attractive with consumer respondents: See this page of takeaways for more details.

The research results also suggested that the majority of consumers would be willing to pay more for 5G services than they currently spend on their existing mobile package: See the chart below.