It's official: 5G more important than death by hurricane

The GSMA has focused its deep-pocketed lobbying effort on its biggest and most daunting opponent yet: nature.

Ahead of October's World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) in Egypt, the industry association has warned that $565 billion of economic expansion is at risk unless world leaders agree to allocate sufficient higher-band spectrum to mobile services.

The only problem is that pesky water vapour, which emits an electromagnetic signal in the 23.8 GHz band. Weather sensors are employed to detect vapour and use the data to track and predict how storms develop.

Telcos want to use as much of the adjacent bandwidth as possible, insisting there is no risk of interference with weather instruments and that arguments to the contrary are scaremongering.

It's the ultimate showdown. On the one hand you've got the interests of the multi-trillion dollar telecommunications industry; on the other, you've got a bunch of know-it-alls who want to – get this – give people ample warning that they and all their possessions might be scrubbed off the earth in the blink of an eye by an unrelenting tempest.

Of course, if you're the GSMA, it would not do well to overtly go after weather forecasters. As such, they have been recast and lumped together as 'the space industry'. It's a cunning move and shows the importance of language. Compared to weather, space is much more ambiguous, and it's not like anyone really lives there. So if you look at it that way, the GSMA is just looking after honest, Earth-dwelling folks like you and me, instead of snooty space-obsessed billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

"We can't let misinformation and the overly protectionist attitudes of the space industry derail the 5G revolution," warned Brett Tarnutzer, the GSMA's head of spectrum. "Over-stringent protection will limit the spectrum needed for 5G and have huge consequences for society. This could put the economic and innovation bonanza accompanying ultra-fast networks on hold for a generation."

Not accurately predicting the course of a hurricane can have some fairly hefty consequences for a society too. But at least we'll be able to livestream the destruction until it takes the network offline.

Apparently, mmWave holds the key to the economic prosperity of billions of people. Even though from what we've seen so far, mmWave is doing exactly what the laws of physics said it would do, which is to offer very high capacity but over very short range and not through solid objects.

It means that in order for mmWave to actually deliver on its promise, it has to be deployed as more of a hotspot solution in high traffic areas or for specific verticals. And we all know how long it's taking the industry to do anything more complex than a run-of-the-mill macro deployment.