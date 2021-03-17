If you blinked, you may have missed the latest UK 5G spectrum auction

The latest auction of 5G spectrum by the UK regulator Ofcom was completed in just three days, with all four operators involved coming away with varying shares of the spoils and spending a total of just over £1.35 billion.

That total was less than anticipated, which spells good news for the operators. Investors were also happy the operators didn’t have to spend over the odds too: BT’s share price is up by 5% today to 150.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange, while Vodafone’s stock is up by 1.1% to 136 pence.

BT’s mobile business, EE, spent the most to get the spectrum it wanted, shelling out £452 million in total (see the table for exact assets). It’s particularly happy with the airwaves it bagged in the 700 MHz band: “The low frequency spectrum will help deliver quality indoor 5G coverage, from train stations to airports, shopping centres to business parks, while mid-range spectrum will help support our future efforts to deliver industry leading innovation,” it noted in a statement sent to the business media.

Telefónica UK (O2) splashed out £448 million on 40 Mhz of 3.6 GHz and 20 MHz of 700 MHz FDD spectrum, described by O2 as “a fair price.”

Hutchison 3G UK (Three) focused on the low frequency spectrum, spending £280 million on two 10 MHz blocks in the 700 MHz band. “This triples the amount of low frequency spectrum we own and will have a transformative effect on our customers’ experience indoors and in rural areas,” stated Three CEO Robert Finnegan. “Coupled with our existing low frequency spectrum and the UK’s largest 5G spectrum holding, we are in a fantastic position to deliver a great network experience for our customers now and in the future.”

Vodafone UK spent £176.4 million on 40 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band. The operator “now holds 90 MHz of 3.4 – 3.6 GHz spectrum. The new spectrum acquired will enable Vodafone UK to significantly expand 5G network capacity to meet the growing demand for fast, reliable, high-quality data services,” it stated in this announcement.

But it didn’t bid for any 700 MHz airwaves: CEO Ahmed Essam noted that Vodafone “avoided expenditure on low-band spectrum, where it is our strategy to re-farm over time our significant 900 MHz holdings to carry 5G traffic.” Vodafone UK has two 17.4 MHz blocks in the 900 MHz band.