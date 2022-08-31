Global 5G connections hit 690 million – Ericsson

The number of 5G connections worldwide hit 690 million by the end of June 2022, accounting for 8.3% of all cellular subscriptions, according to the latest market report from Ericsson, which believes the 5G market is on course to hit 1 billion lines by the end of this year.

In an Q2 update to its Ericsson Mobility Report, the vendor noted 5G subscriptions grew by 70 million during the three months to the end of June as operators continued to roll out their next generation mobile networks, including 5G standalone (SA) systems: By the end of the second quarter, 218 CSPs had launched commercial 5G services, with 24 operators having deployed 5G SA networks.

And the numbers are only set to rise further, and perhaps even faster, as more markets allocate 5G spectrum and operators invest heavily in licences – a prime example is the recent record US$19bn 5G auction in India, where 5G services are set to become available as soon as October in some of the major cities.

The Swedish vendor has noted previously that if 5G subscriptions do indeed surpass 1 billion by the year-end, it will be “the fastest-deployed mobile communication technology in history”.

But while 5G gets a lot of the mobile limelight these days, the global reality is that more than 90% of cellular connections are via previous generations of mobile technology. The total number of global mobile connections stood at around 8.3 billion at the end of June, up by just 52 million during the second quarter, with most of the net gains coming from China (10 million), India (7 million) and Indonesia (4 million). The chart below provides a breakdown per region: