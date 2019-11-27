Could DSS make the difference in the apocryphal race to 5G?

Let's indulge telcos, vendors and politicians for a moment and agree that yes, 5G is a race in which they are all vying for leadership. In this questionable hypothetical scenario, dynamic spectrum sharing might just prove to be the special sauce that separates winners from losers.

Tapping LTE carriers for 5G services "is actually a pretty good idea," said Tony Lavender, managing partner at Plum Consulting, in a chat with TelecomTV this week. "It allows 5G services to be provided where they're needed."

Indeed, DSS is software configurable, so provided an operator's radio network equipment supports it, there's no need to deploy new hardware.

"Once you've got equipment capable of doing it, you've got a lot of flexibility," Lavender said.

Another reason DSS could prove useful is that telcos today are rolling out non-standalone 5G, which relies on LTE for the control plane. It means that everywhere there is a 5G signal, there is also a 4G signal doing some of the heavy lifting.

"You can use dynamic spectrum sharing to make effective use of the bands, and have both 4G and 5G operating simultaneously on a single carrier," Lavender said. "In theory it does a lot to enhance the efficient use of spectrum."