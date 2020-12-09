CommScope's Take on the Top Telco Trends
Phil Sorsky, Senior Vice President, Service Provider Sales EMEA, CommScope
CommScope's SVP of Service Provider Sales EMEA, Phil Sorsky, highlights key developments in 5G, Wi-Fi, in-building coverage and Open RAN, and discusses how CommScope is shaping up to meet network operator needs in 2021.
Recorded November 2020 using TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service
