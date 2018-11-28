China’s unstoppable progress to 5G dominance

ABI Research reports that China has announced ‘aggressive plans’ for 5G and has positioned leadership in the global next gen radio scheme as a key element in its famous ‘Made in China 2025’. That strategic plan was kicked off by China back in 2015 and is essentially is a wide ranging effort to increase the Chinese domestic content of core materials to 40% by 2020 and 70% by 2025.

Think of China as a vast, formerly state-owned telco, probably located somewhere in Asia with tens of millions of subscribers and millions of employees. China is planning to subject its entire economy to an end-to-end transformation that, like a telco transformation, will involve employee outplacement and industrial re-tooling using AI and robotics to slash payrolls and improve quality, thus enabling it to compete in the future in its own and overseas markets. China is essentially looking to new technology to move it up the value chain.

As we can see from yesterday’s Ericsson Mobility Report (see - Counting connections: Ericsson’s running commentary on mobile numbers) in 5G at least, the plan is already working a treat.

According to ABI despite China’s vigorous pursuit to win the 5G race, it is U.S. operators who will actually deploy 5G before their Chinese counterparts, but “while they won’t be the first country to deploy 5G, once they do, China will be the world’s largest 5G ecosystem with its 160 + cities with a population of more than 1 million and 15 cities with a population of more than 10 million. This will make China the biggest single mobile broadband market.” Indeed it will, by a huge margin.